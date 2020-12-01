Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 65,343 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.91% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,625 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,910,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,031,000 after purchasing an additional 223,911 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 593,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 123,561 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

