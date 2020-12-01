Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 252,104 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 13,268.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of PVH worth $15,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in PVH by 112.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.27.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

