Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Short Interest Down 65.5% in November

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33. Nephros has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Get Nephros alerts:

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter. Nephros had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.