Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTUS. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NTUS opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $708.52 million, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Natus Medical by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

