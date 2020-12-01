Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Up 179.3% in November

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NAII opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Alan J. Lane sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $46,300.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 26.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Natural Alternatives International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

