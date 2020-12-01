Natixis Takes $1.83 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,577 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.06 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $357.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.34 and its 200 day moving average is $308.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

