Natixis Sells 35,400 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Natixis cut its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.21% of Codexis worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth $362,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Codexis by 40.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 103.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,350 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,129 shares in the company, valued at $713,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.