Natixis Purchases Shares of 138,531 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,924,000 after buying an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,795.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

