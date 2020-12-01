Natixis Purchases 5,583 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in ResMed by 37.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $209.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,439. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

