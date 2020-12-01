Natixis Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Natixis acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.38. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBNY. CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

