Natixis Invests $2.17 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,897 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.69.
EXPE opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.59.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Expedia Group Profile
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.
