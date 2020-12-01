Natixis Invests $2.17 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis purchased a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,897 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,492 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.69.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $124.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.