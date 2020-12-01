Natixis Invests $1.85 Million in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Natixis purchased a new position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 3.7% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLGX opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

