Natixis Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 24.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKG. Argus increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG opened at $130.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $136.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

