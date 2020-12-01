Natixis Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,918,000 after buying an additional 272,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,153,000 after purchasing an additional 189,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 714,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.24.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $186.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

