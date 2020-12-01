Natixis Increases Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

