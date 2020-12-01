Natixis Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,898 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after buying an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $245.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.59, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,339,577 shares of company stock valued at $570,019,182. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

