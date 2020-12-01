Natixis Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Natixis trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,880 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XYL. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.53.

XYL stock opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $99.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $4,317,279. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

