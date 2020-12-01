Natixis Has $1.54 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Natixis lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,791 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in FOX were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FOX by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FOX by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $2,009,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.40. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

