Natixis Grows Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Discovery were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after buying an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 1.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 278,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,101 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Discovery from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.