Natixis Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 703.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Okta were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total transaction of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $12,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,479 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,467 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $245.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of -128.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.64. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $251.18.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

