Natixis Boosts Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $10,645,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth about $5,143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the first quarter worth about $4,323,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 11.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $225.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.50. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $247.98.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.