Natixis Acquires New Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

