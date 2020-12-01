Natixis Acquires New Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury General at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercury General by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Mercury General by 9.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 463,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 40,947 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 20.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 349,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

MCY opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

