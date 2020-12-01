Natixis Acquires 150,356 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Natixis grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,230.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,575 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,356 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock worth $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,430,000 after buying an additional 4,629,506 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,289,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 726,713 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. 140166 cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

