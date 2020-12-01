National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 85,614 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

NYSE NOV opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.97. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

