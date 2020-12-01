National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

A number of research firms have commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

