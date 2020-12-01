National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

A number of research firms have commented on NTIOF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

