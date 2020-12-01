National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (NA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.40 per share for the quarter.

TSE NA opened at C$71.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$38.67 and a 52-week high of C$75.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.44.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments; Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

