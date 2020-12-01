National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, AR Network reports. They currently have a C$1.65 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

CMMC stock opened at C$1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85. The firm has a market cap of $329.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04.

In other Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) news, Senior Officer Gilmour Clausen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,163,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,148,013.20. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,000 shares of company stock worth $117,690.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

