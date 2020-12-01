National Bank Financial Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$43.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Saturday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$35.54 on Friday. Empire has a 12 month low of C$23.88 and a 12 month high of C$40.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$905,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$621,528.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

