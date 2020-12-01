Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,794 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.81% of Murphy Oil worth $24,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 83.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 63.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

