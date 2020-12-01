Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 262.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after purchasing an additional 220,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 200,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,048 shares of company stock worth $8,465,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of MHK opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

