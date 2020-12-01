MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

MKSI stock opened at $137.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

