Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Mizuho in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.56.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $216.07.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

