Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $96,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Bank of America lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. CSFB lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $61,028,214.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTX opened at $237.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.90. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $240.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

