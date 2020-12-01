Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,925 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $69,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

