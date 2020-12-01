Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) Insider Anthony (Tony) Morris Purchases 22,658 Shares

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) (LON:MBH) insider Anthony (Tony) Morris bought 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £25,376.96 ($33,155.16).

LON:MBH opened at GBX 113.64 ($1.48) on Tuesday. Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 131.40 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (MBH.L) from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

