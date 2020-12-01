MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.68.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

