MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of MGM Growth Properties worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MGP opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.68.
Several analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.