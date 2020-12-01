Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 125.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

