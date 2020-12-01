Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

MERC opened at $8.19 on Friday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.23. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

