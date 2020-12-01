Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.70 on Monday. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

