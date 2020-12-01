Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,852 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.20% of Medifast worth $23,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Medifast by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Medifast by 1,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medifast by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $204.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.30. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $208.57.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Medifast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.75.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.