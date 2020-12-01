Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,630 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.94% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $21,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 102,452 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth about $419,000.

Shares of EPAC opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

