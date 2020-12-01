Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $22.72 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $22,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 27.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.52.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

