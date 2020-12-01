Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $14.96 Million Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,872,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,176 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.94% of ChampionX worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 132,878 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

