Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 3,145 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Forward Air by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 1.13. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

