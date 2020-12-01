Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd. Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $293,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,002 shares of company stock worth $2,694,638 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.