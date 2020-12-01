ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ManTech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,091.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 406.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 110.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

