Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of MGTA opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $345.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 273,914 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 175,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

