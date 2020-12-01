MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,237,000 after purchasing an additional 300,872 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 173,911 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 237,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 555,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 106,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,454,789.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,075 shares of company stock worth $7,128,639 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

