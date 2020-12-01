Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) versus Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Financial Review

Isoray (NYSE:ISR) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Isoray and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isoray 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.92%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Isoray.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Isoray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Isoray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isoray and Lyra Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isoray $9.68 million 3.37 -$3.45 million ($0.05) -7.49 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Isoray.

Profitability

This table compares Isoray and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isoray -35.66% -56.05% -37.61% Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Isoray on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. Isoray, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210 and LYR-220, which are bioresorbable polymeric matrices for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

